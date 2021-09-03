Officers confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the alleged incident which took place outside a takeaway on Saturday, August 14 around 12.40am. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2979.

As we reported, the same street was also the scene of another alleged assault where two men were knocked unconscious by a gang of men on Saturday, July 24. The victims suffered facial injuries and had a spell in hospital. Police say enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 4780.