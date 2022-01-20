Abigail Kikke,27, perpetrated the abuse on the little girl and distributed indecent indecent images of children, including her assault victim.

A judge gave Kikke six years following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh in October last year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Sandison said: "This court hears every day accounts of utterly horrific behaviour, often directed against vulnerable victims. Some cases, however, retain their ability truly to shock and this is one of them."

The judge told Kikke that she would have faced a sentence of nine years imprisonment, but for her guilty pleas in the case. Lord Sandison also told Kikke that she would spend the rest of her life on the Sex Offenders Register.

On Tuesday, appeal judges Lord Doherty and Lord Matthews cut Kikke’s sentence by eight months. They concluded that Lord Sandison failed to properly consider Kikke’s poor mental health and other aspects of her life when passing sentence.

The judges concluded that if Lord Sandison had done this, he would have imposed a sentence of five years and four months.

Lord Doherty said: “We agree with the sentencing judge that this case was serious and disturbing. Nevertheless, the head line sentence in this case is too high. We will quash the sentence of six years and substitute it for one of five years and four months.”

Last year, Kikke, of Alloa, Clackmannanshire, earlier admitted sexually assaulting the young child between March 18 and 26 at a house in Cumbernauld.

She also pleaded guilty to taking, possessing and distributing indecent photos of children, including her victim. She was caught with 69 indecent images with her victim appearing in 11 still and moving images. Some images had been deleted.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Ronnie Renucci QC urged lawyers to reduce the jail therm given to his client.

He added: “ “She’s a first offender. There’s no evidence that before this offence took place she was not of good character. There’s a degree of vulnerability to her.”