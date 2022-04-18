Detectives in Glasgow say that three men forced entry to a property on Parkview Gate around 6.15pm on Friday, April 15.They threatened the woman before making off with a quantity of cash and jewellery and are believed to have then made off on foot through Riddrie Park Cemetery.All three are described as white European, mid 20s to 30s and wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. The search for eyewitnesses has focused on those living near the cemetery.Detective Sergeant Neil Guy said: “The woman was uninjured but left extremely shaken. We are continuing with extensive CCTV and door to door enquiries and there will be additional patrols.”