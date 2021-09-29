Hamilton sheriff

Neighbours in the block of flats had to be evacuated as thick smoke engulfed the building in Glencalder Crescent.

Julie Stafford, 43, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted starting the fire on January 19 last year. The court heard it caused damage estimated at £10,000.

Jennifer McCabe, prosecuting, said: "The accused told two friends she was going to set fire to her home. She didn't want to live there anymore and thought by doing this she would be moved somewhere else.

"She handed her friends two bags with belongings then poured two bottles of nail polish remover on the carpet and set it alight."

Stafford then called the fire service and waited outside for them to arrive.

The fiscal added: "Police officers attended and saw she was visibly upset. She was screaming that there were pictures of sentimental value inside. Officers twice had to stop her as she tried to re-enter the building."

The front door and hallway were badly damaged and there was "serious smoke damage" elsewhere in the block of flats .

Ms McCabe stated: "Stafford claimed she'd received threats from a man who said he would burn her house down but she was later arrested."

Sentence had been deferred for a psychiatric report and defence agent Ian Scott told the court: "There is a lengthy history of drugs misuse, but she accepts she must shoulder responsibility for this crime. However, she was not herself at the time.”

He then asked that a non-custodial sentence be tried.

Sheriff Linda Nicolson put Stafford under supervision for 18 months and ordered her to attend addiction and mental health services. She must also do 180 hours of unpaid community work