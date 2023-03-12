The Best in Show award at Crufts has been announced this evening. The crowning glory of the famous competition sees all the winning dogs from the various best breed categories compete for the coveted position of top dog in a televised finale.

The Best in Show competition saw the seven finalists competing to win the big prize. The winners of the Gundog, Working, Pastoral, Terrier, Hound, Utility and Toy dogs categories competed to be crowned the Best in Show by the Crufts head judge.

The winners of their categories and the finalists announced for the Best in Show 2023, were:

Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo (Gundog), Archie the Dobermann (working), Blondie the English Sheepdog (Pastoral), Blanca Wire Fox Terrier, Paris the Irish Wolfhound (Hounds), Jake the Standard Poodle (Utility) and Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (Toy).

After much deliberation and a parade in front of the audience at the Birmingham NEC, the Best in Show award for 2023 went to Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo.

Let’s take a look at some of the very best photos from this year’s event.

Undefined: gallery