A historic theatre in Cumbernauld could be set to close at the end of the year after Creative Scotland decided not to renew funding.

Cumbernauld Theatre opened its doors more than 60 years ago, but a decision not to renew its Multi Year Funding by the arts and creative industry body Creative Scotland could see it close at the end of 2025.

The theatre, which opened in 1963, said it would need £300,000 by mid-December if it is to continue as a going concern. If that funding target is not hit then the building will be returned to North Lanarkshire Council. They had engaged in proactive talks with the organisation’s key funders and partners, however Creative Scotland has confirmed it will not extend its transition funding into 2026.

The venue includes two performance spaces – a 272-seat auditorium and a flexible studio theatre that holds 70 to 100 people. It also features a dance studio for classes, a café/bistro, and an 63-seat cinema. It also hosts a café run by North Lanarkshire Council’s Education and Families team, providing valuable employability training opportunities.

A community event at the Cumbernauld Theatre. If it is to stay operational, it will need to find £300,000 by mid-December. | Greg Macvean Photography

Patricia Stead, Interim CEO of Cumbernauld Theatre said that a plan has been developed following consultation with partners and the local community.

She said : “We have worked hard with partners and consultants to develop a new model for the theatre which truly puts participation at the heart of everything we do.

“It is a sustainable plan shaped by our audiences and communities, shaped by the needs and priorities of local people and shaped to ensure that our young people and communities have the opportunity to thrive.”

It is the only theatre and cinema in the area.

Ms Stead continued: “We also want to continue, as the only theatre and cinema in the area, to be able to bring the best stage and film experiences to our local audiences in a place where they can come comfortably, affordably and in a sense of regular togetherness and community. To do this we need to survive until we can apply again for regular funding.”

The theatre is well used annually according to Iain Mackenzie, a Trustee of Cumbernauld Theatre and long-term resident.

He said: “Each year we stage 150 live performances, deliver more than 400 community classes and welcome 50,000 people through our doors. We are a vital resource for the people of Cumbernauld boosting the town’s sense of identity, of pride and of belonging. What we do is at the heart of Cumbernauld’s collective success.”

Cumbernaul Theatre said there has been some conversations with government ministers, as well as North Lanarkshire Council.

Ms Stead added: “We very much welcome the proactive conversations we are engaged in with Angus Robertson and we urge him and his colleagues at Scottish Government to work with the leadership of Creative Scotland and North Lanarkshire Council to help us find a solution in time to save everything that has been built over six decades and is so essential to this town’s future.”

Having been unsuccessful with their application, Cumbernauld Theatre was awarded £200,000 of Transition Funding.

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: “The Transition Support Programme was intended to provide a short, fixed period of financial security and specialist advice to support organisations in planning for their future. Discussions are ongoing and potential avenues of support from Creative Scotland remain available. We await any applications the theatre may wish to make.”