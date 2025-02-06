Cumbernauld Theatre launch petition to save its future after funding cut

The theatre faces an uncertain future after being told they would lose their funding

A petition has been launched by Cumbernauld Theatre to save its future after it was announced last month that they would lose their funding from Creative Scotland.

The theatre has been at the heart of the North Lanarkshire community for over 50 years and has welcomed thousands of people through its doors. Their future is now at stake as they will no longer be able to produce new work, support artists, or deliver community programmes.

Taking matters into their own hands, the theatre has now launched a petition in a bid to save its future in the community which can be found here.

Cumbernauld Theatre

The theatre wrote: "We believe this decision is unfair, based on a failure of process, and it will place at risk the future direction of the organisation, its employees and its vital work with the local community.

"For over 50 years, Cumbernauld Theatre has been a home for original Scottish theatre-making, innovative live performance, and a thriving participatory arts programme. Every year, it welcomes over 40,000 audience members, artists, and participants, offering a diverse and inclusive artistic programme that inspires, challenges, and enriches lives. This funding decision places all of this at risk.

"Without this funding, the theatre will no longer be able to produce new work, support artists, or deliver the community programmes that so many people rely on.

"Local audiences will lose access to live performance, young people will lose opportunities to take part in creative activities, and Scotland’s theatre sector will lose a producing house that plays a vital role in developing and showcasing new work.

“The decision to remove funding from Cumbernauld Theatre also contradicts Creative Scotland’s own strategic aims of supporting cultural access, community engagement, and the development of original Scottish work.

“We urge Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government to recognise the long-term impact this will have on the community, and to work together with Cumbernauld Theatre Trust to find a common-sense solution, providing funding which will secure the future of the Theatre.”

So far, the petition has been signed by almost 4,000 people,

A spokesperson for Creative Scotland said: “We are meeting with the leadership of the Theatre next week to discuss the outcome of their application for Multi-Year Funding, and the options available for future support.

"Until those discussions have happened, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”