Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow makes final two cities on Eurovision 2023

GMB convenor vows to continue fighting for better working conditions

Children’s Hospital Charity opens first store in Buchanan Galleries

Glaswegians have lit up social media with their thoughts on Glasgow as the host city for Eurovision 2023 - following the announcement by the BBC this afternoon that the city is in the final two, alongside Liverpool.

Glasgow’s GMB convenor says his members will continue to fight for fairer working conditions in the cleansing department, after they accepted a revised pay offer and agreed to end strike action. It comes following the close of a two-week ballot of more than 20,000 members across Scotland.