Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow makes final two cities on Eurovision 2023, GMB convenor vows to continue fighting for better working conditions and Children’s Hospital Charity opens first store in Buchanan Galleries
Your latest news update for Glasgow
At a glance
- Glasgow makes final two cities on Eurovision 2023
- GMB convenor vows to continue fighting for better working conditions
- Children’s Hospital Charity opens first store in Buchanan Galleries
Glaswegians have lit up social media with their thoughts on Glasgow as the host city for Eurovision 2023 - following the announcement by the BBC this afternoon that the city is in the final two, alongside Liverpool.
Glasgow’s GMB convenor says his members will continue to fight for fairer working conditions in the cleansing department, after they accepted a revised pay offer and agreed to end strike action. It comes following the close of a two-week ballot of more than 20,000 members across Scotland.
Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity launched its first brick-and-mortar store in the heart of the city last Saturday, September 24. Situated on the first floor at Buchanan Galleries, the store opened its doors to the public at 10am following a ribbon cutting ceremony, led by Adam Courtenay - a patient undergoing treatment at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.