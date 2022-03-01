Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Man appears in court accused of murdering Emma Caldwell

Bank manager who stole £18,000 from pensioner’s account distributed it to family and friends

Covid travel form requirements set to change ahead of April

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago. Emma was last seen in the early hours of April 5 2005, on London Road in Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

A bank manager who stole £18,000 from the account of a pensioner is now facing jail. 39-year-old Kerry Hamilton worked as the senior personal banking manager at a TSB branch in Hamilton. She had access to all accounts held at the bank as part of her duties.