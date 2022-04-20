Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in the east end

Campaign to protect Ukrainian refugees in Glasgow from criminals posing as sponsors

Glasgow toddler dies while visiting grandparents in Zimbabwe

A man was assaulted in Glasgow’s east end yesterday evening. Emergency services were called to the Gallowgate area around 6.40pm after the incident occurred. The injured man was taken to hospital for a head injury.

Action to prevent criminals exploiting Ukrainian refugees by posing as sponsors is being taken. It is thought that women and children could be targeted when they arrive in the city, which has led Glasgow based organisations joining together to offer protection.