A man was assaulted in Glasgow’s east end yesterday evening. Emergency services were called to the Gallowgate area around 6.40pm after the incident occurred. The injured man was taken to hospital for a head injury.
Action to prevent criminals exploiting Ukrainian refugees by posing as sponsors is being taken. It is thought that women and children could be targeted when they arrive in the city, which has led Glasgow based organisations joining together to offer protection.
A Glasgow toddler sadly lost his life in an accident whilst visiting his grandparents in Zimbabwe. Three-year-old TJ Mathe, from Knightswood, was found unresponsive after having drowned in rain water in an unused pool in his grandparent’s garden on March 30. His body will be returned to Scotland.