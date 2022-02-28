At a glance
- Glasgow council says lollipop person shouldn’t be employed at ‘horrific’ West End junction
- Man charged over death of Emma Caldwell to appear in court today
- Scottish Government says removing face coverings in classrooms is a ‘positive
Glasgow council have said a lollipop person shouldn’t be employed at a “horrific” West End junction despite the pleas of worried parents. This comes after 1,500 people who signed a petition which urged the council to introduce a lollipop crossing service.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost two decades ago is to appear in court today. Emma Caldwell was last seen in the early hours on April 5th 2005 on London Road in Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.
Removing face coverings in classrooms is a ‘positive milestone’ for high school pupils and staff, but continued vigilance is essential to beat covid. Following the First Minster Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement earlier this month, updated guidance for schools comes into force today.