Glasgow council says lollipop person shouldn’t be employed at ‘horrific’ West End junction

Man charged over death of Emma Caldwell to appear in court today

Scottish Government says removing face coverings in classrooms is a ‘positive

Glasgow council have said a lollipop person shouldn’t be employed at a “horrific” West End junction despite the pleas of worried parents. This comes after 1,500 people who signed a petition which urged the council to introduce a lollipop crossing service.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost two decades ago is to appear in court today. Emma Caldwell was last seen in the early hours on April 5th 2005 on London Road in Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.