Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

New Glasgow centre car-free zone to help bring ‘European city experience’ in the next 5 years

NHS staff launch mountain bike trails to help patients’ mental health

Nicola Sturgeon calls on UK Government to ‘go further’ in helping Ukrainians

A car free zone, is set to be introduced in Glasgow over 5 years to bring a ‘European city experience’. Announced by council leader Susan Aitken during COP26, the zone is described as a ‘people first’ area and would limit vehicle access to the centre of the city.

NHS health board has set up mountain bike trails to support the mental health of a group of patients. NHS Lanarkshire staff have launched the Trail Therapy Project to encourage people to tackle challenges in the area. The bike group was developed by mental health nursing and occupational therapy staff in partnership with Scottish Cycling.