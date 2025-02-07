Date confirmed for Glasgow school teacher strike action in February

LDR

Teachers in Glasgow voted overwhelmingly for strike action over education cuts and the date for industrial action has been confirmed.

Glasgow teachers will go on strike on Thursday, February 20 in a bid to force the council into a rethink over job cuts. Teachers in Glasgow voted for strike action in a statutory industrial action ballot, organised by the Educational Institute of Scotland.

Official figures show Glasgow City Council cut 120 FTE teaching posts last year, the highest number in Scotland. The local authority has refused to commit to restoring teacher numbers to 2023 levels, as was promised in the wake of a recent deal between Cosla and the Scottish Government.

A statement from the EIS said: “Teachers and associated professionals in Glasgow are to take strike action as they continue to fight back against Glasgow City Council’s damaging education cuts.

“Following an overwhelming ballot result, where 95% of those voting backed the move to strike, Glasgow’s teachers will stage an initial day of strike action on Thursday 20th February. The EIS anticipates robust support for the strike from members, with a strong likelihood that most of Glasgow’s schools will close on that date.”

The EIS has formally notified Glasgow City Council of the impending strike date, which will proceed “unless the Council confirms that it will halt, and reverse, its damaging programme of education cuts which has already seen around 300 teaching posts axed from the city’s schools”.

Commenting, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, "Following the outstanding show of strength from our members in the recent statutory industrial action ballot, where 95% of those voting backed striking, Glasgow’s teachers and associated professionals will be called out on an initial day of strike action in two weeks, on Thursday 20 February.

"EIS members across Glasgow remain resolute and determined to fight these destructive and dangerous cutbacks by the Council, which are damaging education provision in Glasgow and causing irreparable harm to the learning experience of thousands of young people in Glasgow’s schools."

Ms Bradley added, "It is not too late for Glasgow City Council to hold their hands up, admit that they have got this very badly wrong, and agree to cancel their programme of deep education cuts. Teachers never take strike action lightly, but are determined to stand united to force the Council to scrap the cuts.

"This is about the future of education in Glasgow, and protecting the futures of many thousands of young people – both those currently within the Glasgow school system and, also, those that will follow in the years ahead. This is a hugely important fight, and one that Glasgow’s teachers – with the support of parents and the wider community – are determined to win."

EIS Glasgow Local Association Secretary Jane Gow said, "Plans are already well underway for our first day of strike action on the 20th of February. Unless Glasgow City Council makes a very clear commitment to stop the cuts, the EIS will be calling every one of our members within Glasgow’s education system out on strike.

"The Council must listen to pupils, parents, carers and teachers, halt its programme of damaging cuts, and re-commit to working with the EIS and Glasgow’s teaching professionals to deliver a better future for all the young people of Glasgow."

Further information on plans for the initial strike day on Thursday 20th February will be announced in due course.