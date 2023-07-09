Day two at TRNSMT in 18 pictures including Kasabian, Inhaler and Sam Fender

Performances included Sam Fender, Kasabian, Aitch, Inhaler, and Maisie Peters, along with LF System, Lucy Spraggan, The Wombats, The Blinders, Afflecks Palace and The Big Day.

Highlights included Scottish singer Brooke Combe, who returned to TRNSMT proudly sporting a Scotland football shirt, following her performance in 2022.

Over on King Tut’s stage, Cassia enjoyed opening the show to festival revellers while at the River stage, up and comer Terra Kin, who was crowned BBC Music Introducing Scottish Act of the Year of 2023, kicked things off.

The crowd didn’t let the rain dampen their spirits when Kasabian took to the Main Stage, as they danced away to rock anthems Fire, Ill Ray (The King), Clubfoot, Underdog and You’re In Love With a Psycho. Inhaler gave a sensational performance too, with tracks including These are The Days and Who’s Your Money On.

The Wombats were back in town on the King Tut’s stage, bringing their 2006 banger Moving To New York to revellers. LF System closed the stage with a bang as thousands of music lovers had their hands in the air to their epic summer anthem Afraid To Feel.

Saturday’s headliner, Sam Fender, who has graduated through the TRNSMT stages over the years took the top Saturday night spot, giving an emotional performance as he and tens of thousands of fans sang along to hits including Dead Boys, Hypersonic Missiles, Seventeen Going Under and Getting Started. The crowd was a sea of black and white shirts, nodding to Sam’s Newcastle roots.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director at TRNSMT said: “Saturday at TRNSMT is always pretty special and this one was no different. Seeing Sam Fender close the main stage after years of moving his way up the festival was a proud moment and there’s no one better to get the crowd ready for him than Kasabian. The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis. We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action packed day of live music.”

TRNSMT’s final day is Sunday, and is as action-packed as ever, hosting massive acts including The 1975, Royal Blood, Becky Hill, The Kooks, Only The Poets, Uninvited and Skylights.

1 . Day Two Bongo’s Bingo

2 . Day Two TRNSMT music fans

3 . Day Two Aitch

4 . Day Two Aitch