150 outlets are selling a white poppy this year; double the number in 2016

The Peace Pledge Union (PPU) have welcomed a decision from the BBC to allow its presenters to wear a white poppy whilst on air.

The PPU, who distribute the white poppy, say that it stands for three things.

This is remembrance for all victims of war, a commitment to peace and a challenge to attempts to glamorise or celebrate war.

The BBC have said that presenters will be allowed to wear poppies of any colour between October 30 and November 14.

A spokesperson said: “Wearing poppies is an act of remembrance and remembrance poppies can be of many colours.”

The corporation, which has a partnership with the Royal British Legion which produces red poppies, added: “We have no objection to poppies of any colour, provided they embrace the simple act of remembrance and do not carry a political or campaigning or commercial message.”

The PPU is the oldest secular pacifist organisation in Britain and was formed in 1934.

They launched their 2021 appeal on Monday and have confirmed that there are now 150 outlets that sell white poppies

Geoff Tibbs, Remembrance Project Manager at the Peace Pledge Union, said:“We are pleased to hear the BBC say clearly that presenters may wear poppies of any colour.

“With more people wearing white poppies in recent years, the BBC is right to recognise that there are varied approaches to Remembrance and that many people want to remember all victims of war, including military and civilians of all nationalities.

"Sadly, people who wear white poppies on television often face abuse from the far-right on social media.

“We urge the BBC’s management to stand up for the rights of any staff who choose to wear white poppies and to ensure that nobody is pressured into not doing so.”#

See below for a list of locations in and around Glasgow where you can buy a white poppy