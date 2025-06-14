Council plan to stop delivery cyclists riding across the Kingston Bridge
A Glasgow Council city official revealed how she had spotted cyclists on the city centre M8 stretch herself. She said the local authority is looking to erect signs to warn them to steer clear of the 10 lane motorway for safety reasons. Crossing the bridge on two wheels is a crime.
Responding to concerns expressed about takeaway delivery cyclists at a committee this week, she said efforts were being made to “try and target deliveries on bikes going on places like the Kingston Bridge.”
She told councillors: “We are looking at putting up signage to restrict them going on the bridge. I have even seen them myself – you are driving along and then there is a Just Eat driver next to you.”
There have been various reports of risk taker cyclists being seen on the busiest bridge on Europe with incidents reported to the police. Speaking at the environment and liveable neighbourhoods city policy committee, the officer said there had been an information campaign in George Square with leaflets handed out over the issues.
The official was responding to points raised by councillor Anthony Carroll asking about engagement with companies regarding delivery cyclists. Councillor Stephen Docherty told the committee how delivery E-bikes have been parked in the middle of the pavement on St Vincent Street – causing an obstruction.
Responding the official said: “I have seen that myself outside restaurants – I will take those points back for engagement with businesses.”
The matters were discussed during a road safety update presented to the committee on Tuesday. Four people were killed on Glasgow’s roads in 2024 compared to 14 in 2023. A total of 210 people were seriously injured last year – and 21 of them were children.
A council report said: “Since the unprecedented rise in fatal collisions recorded in 2023, there has been a significant improvement in road safety performance across Glasgow. The city is now back on track to achieve the Scottish Government’s 2030 casualty reduction targets.
It added: “However, it is essential that we do not become complacent. Continued investment in road safety education, training, publicity, and engineering measures remains crucial as we work towards our Vision Zero target – a future where no one is killed or seriously injured on Glasgow’s roads by 2030.”
