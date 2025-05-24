Inverclyde Council leader Stephen McCabe described the fight to regenerate the area as a 20-year war of attrition. Demolition work at Clune Park began with the derelict former primary school and church. Now, more than one hundred properties in fifteen housing blocks will be torn down in the first phase of a redevelopment project that is scheduled to take six months.

Clune Park, an area of 430 residential properties across 45 tenement blocks in total, was originally built to house shipyard workers in the late 19th century.

Councillor Stephen McCabe said: “It’s important to remember that the former school and church buildings and the residential properties are being demolished in the interests of safety based on professional advice following extensive investigations. The council has a duty to ensure public safety across Inverclyde and take action where necessary to protect the public from dangerous buildings and that’s the position we find ourselves in with Clune Park.

“With the demolition due to commence, this is an historic moment and progress towards the ultimate goal of regenerating this prominent area of Port Glasgow. There is still a long way to go to realise our ambition of redeveloping Clune Park, but this is a significant step in the right direction and one I’m sure the people of Port Glasgow and wider Inverclyde will welcome.”

A new Clune Park masterplan was approved by the council in November 2023 with the ultimate aim of demolishing the estate and building up to 165 new, affordable homes for social rent.

The council has been proactively acquiring properties in Clune Park for a number of years and now owns over half the estate. The masterplan is subject to a variety of factors, including securing ownership of the remainder of the estate, obtaining planning permission, and attracting the necessary external funding to build new homes.

Workers using a bulldozer continue the demolition of Clune Park housing estate

Demolition works have continued at the Clune Park Housing Estate, where a burnt out church, former primary school, and more than one hundred properties in fifteen housing blocks are being torn down

More than one hundred properties in fifteen housing blocks are being torn down in the first phase of a redevelopment project.