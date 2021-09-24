Dental group partners with Glasgow charity to help the homeless

Scotland’s largest dental group has donated much needed facilities to a Glasgow-based charity in order to help tackle the city’s homelessness crisis.

According to Shelter Scotland, the number of homeless applications in 2019-20 amassed 6,054 in Glasgow, more than any other region or city in Scotland.

What’s happening? Clyde Munro Dental Group is investing in a 12 month ‘Tap to Donate’ service which will allow people to donate to local charity, The Marie Trust, via a contactless QR code.

Tap to Donate will enable members of the public to donate £3 to support the charity in providing food parcels, free and low-cost food and fuel vouchers to those in need. Clyde Munro has covered the cost for the Tap to Donate service which included £395 for the hardware and a £19.95 per month terminal management fee.

Clyde Munro has also paid for the charity’s window graphic display at its new premise on Albion Street in Glasgow.

The Marie Trust’s new location will be accessible to all those in need of support with no prior appointments necessary and will feature a creative café manned by specialised staff and dedicated volunteers.

Why it matters: Through provision of services such as counselling, education and crisis intervention services, The Marie Trust focuses on supporting homeless or at-risk individuals to access the immediate support they need by giving them a chance for a way out of poverty.

Jim Hall, Founder and CEO of Clyde Munro, said: “We are so happy to be a part of this project and support The Marie Trust on their journey to help the homeless.

“Being a Glasgow-based firm ourselves we understand the enormity of the task that The Marie Trust face and so we were delighted to help assist the charity in any way possible.

“The Albion Street transformation looks fantastic and we are looking forward to seeing the positivity it will bring to the people of Glasgow. Clyde Munro will continue to support charitable organisations like The Marie Trust in their endeavours.”

Frances McKinlay, Chief Officer at The Marie Trust, added: “We are so humbled by everyone’s generosity and support. We are immensely grateful to Clyde Munro who played a big role in making this possible.

“Without the dental group’s contribution we would not have been able to afford the window graphic and marketing costs on top of the premises refurbishment.

“We have devoted a lot of time and effort into planning our marketing and branding. However, as a small charity our competition for funding can sometimes be overshadowed, so it’s a great feeling to know we have been receiving so much support.