The Irish actress married Glasgow DJ Denis Sulta in a three day wedding in County Kerry.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who played Erin in hit television show Derry Girls and recently played a role in BBC drama This City is Ours, has married Glasgow DJ Denis Sulta, real name Hector Barbour. The wedding took place at Dromquinna Manor, near Kenmare in County Kerry, Ireland. It was a three-day event with a Celtic influenced ceremony attended by around 160 guests, including co-star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee

The festivities began on Friday with a drinks reception and pizzas, followed by a pyjama-themed morning for the bridal party the next day before the ceremony. Saoirse walked down the aisle with her father to a cover of Dreams by The Cranberries, a song featured in Derry Girls, with her bridesmaid Jamie-Lee O’Donnell by her side.

Born Hector Barbour, Denis Sulta grew up in Anniesland, the son of broadcaster Muriel Gray and television producer Hamish Barbour. His initial interest in music, particular disco, he credits to the influence of his father, who holds two degrees in music: “We still exchange forgotten disco classics, it’s great” he told Mixmag, “he loves key changes and the technicalities, while I don’t have any knowledge on that level. But we both like to think we know a good song”. Sulta set out as a producer and DJ after being inspired by working at Rubadub Records in Glasgow as a teenager. At 18 years old, he bough his first pair of turntables and started buying records. His Resident Advisor DJ biography states: “Bursting onto the scene in a blur of exuberance, it’s fair to say Denis Sulta’s rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Following the 2015 release of “It’s Only Real”, a Boiler Room filmed in his home city of Glasgow, and bookings at The Warehouse Project, Space Miami, and Panorama Bar, Sulta quickly became one of the most in demand exports from Glasgow’s powerhouse music scene.

“Denis Sulta’s meticulous and diverse approach to dance music has seen his stand out capabilities reach incredible heights; having already starred on the cover of Mixmag and DJ Mag, as well as winning DJ Mag’s ‘Best DJ’ award in their ‘Best of British’ series and joining the prestigious BBC Radio 1’s Residency show.

“Now he’s a favourite everywhere from Circoloco in Ibiza to Timewarp and Awakenings, and with his own Sulta Selects parties selling out enormous spaces around the globe, Denis Sulta has become one of the most acclaimed global producers in the dance scene. His performances behind the decks have a proven ability to ignite the airwaves online, raking in nearly 5 million streams across three Boiler Room sets, with his most recent showing being one of their most streamed set of the year, garnering well over a million views in its very first month.”

He proposed to Saoirse on a trip to Donegal last year, with a custom-made ring from Blair and Sheridan jewelers on Great Western Road. Sulta took inspiration from his family for his wedding day look, he told British Vogue: “I remember seeing a photo of my dad with the Glengarry hat with feathers in it on his own wedding day. I thought he looked so cool, so I took inspiration from that and added my own spin on it.” He wore a traditional kilt in a Hebridean MacKenzie tartan by MacGregor and MacDuff with a custom-made Montrose doublet jacket, plus his father’s sporran and a family brooch.

The couple chose the venue as a nod to their shared Celtic heritage: “Once we’d decided to do it at home, we started praying to our grannies, aunties, the saints and Sinéad O’Connor for nice weather” Saoirse said. “We wanted both of our cultures and our families and friends to be at the centre of it.”

“Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was,” Saoirse said. “I want to do it again!”