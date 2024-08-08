Developing Glasgow: 8 new student accommodations set to be built in Glasgow

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 23:19 GMT

A number of student accomodation announcements have been made already this year that will see areas of the city transformed.

Thousands of new student accomodation will be added across Glasgow in the coming years after plans were announced for several sites.

The plans will see a number of under used or dilapidated sites transformed into accomodation spaces for the city’s ever expanding student population.

Take a look at eight proposed or approved developments that were discussed this year.

Plans were approved in June for more than 400 homes and a 934-bed student accommodation development to be built near the River Clyde after Summix Capital secured permission to redevelop land at Central Quay.

1. Central Quay

Plans were approved in June for more than 400 homes and a 934-bed student accommodation development to be built near the River Clyde after Summix Capital secured permission to redevelop land at Central Quay. | GCC

Vita Group have submitted plans in April to completely transform the site at 20 India Street after a series of public consultations. They are looking to build 600 student accomodation flats.

2. India Street

Vita Group have submitted plans in April to completely transform the site at 20 India Street after a series of public consultations. They are looking to build 600 student accomodation flats. | Supplied

Plans were approved in May to build over 430 student flats at the former home of STV at the corner of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street. Work is anticipated to begin in August 2024.

3. Renfrew Street and Renfield Street

Plans were approved in May to build over 430 student flats at the former home of STV at the corner of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street. Work is anticipated to begin in August 2024. | Supplied

Borron Partners Ltd have requested permission to erect student flats at Port Dundas. More than 450 people will be accomodated according to the plans submitted in March.

4. Port Dundas

Borron Partners Ltd have requested permission to erect student flats at Port Dundas. More than 450 people will be accomodated according to the plans submitted in March. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice