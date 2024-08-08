Developing Glasgow: 8 new student accommodations set to be built in Glasgow

Thousands of new student accomodation will be added across Glasgow in the coming years after plans were announced for several sites.
The plans will see a number of under used or dilapidated sites transformed into accomodation spaces for the city’s ever expanding student population.
Take a look at eight proposed or approved developments that were discussed this year.
1. Central Quay
Plans were approved in June for more than 400 homes and a 934-bed student accommodation development to be built near the River Clyde after Summix Capital secured permission to redevelop land at Central Quay. | GCC
2. India Street
Vita Group have submitted plans in April to completely transform the site at 20 India Street after a series of public consultations. They are looking to build 600 student accomodation flats. | Supplied
3. Renfrew Street and Renfield Street
Plans were approved in May to build over 430 student flats at the former home of STV at the corner of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street. Work is anticipated to begin in August 2024. | Supplied
4. Port Dundas
Borron Partners Ltd have requested permission to erect student flats at Port Dundas. More than 450 people will be accomodated according to the plans submitted in March. | Supplied
