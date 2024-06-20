Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building on the corner of London Road and Bain Street is said to be in poor condition

It has been proposed to demolish a building which is used as a community arts venue in the Calton area of Glasgow so flats can be built on the site.

Spectrum Properties are proposing to build around 50 apartments on the site in Glasgow’s East End on land which is bounded by London Road, Bain Street and Stevenson Street.

Inside they would be hoping to create a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom flats.

The building is currently home to The Space who have performance areas and studios in the five-storey premises. A report prepared for Spectrum stated that the building is in “very poor condition” with it having significant issues.