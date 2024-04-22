Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Developers have asked for permission to create 55 homes on land at Southloch Street — which was the home of Petershill FC before the new Petershill Park was developed.

A previous plan to build 84 homes on the site was submitted in 2021 but was later withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s online planning system states the proposal is “potentially contrary” to city policies on the ‘green belt and green network’.

Plans submitted by the applicants, Ambassador Partnership Homes Ltd and AC Land Regeneration Ltd, claim the site is “unoccupied grassland” and “brownfield in nature”.

Residential development was approved in 2010. That permission has expired but the developers believe it shows it has been “considered appropriate on this site that has previously been open space, as the replacement football and sports provision at Petershill Park is appropriate for this area”.

“It is considered that the status of the site has not changed in the years since the determination of that application,” a planning statement adds. “Therefore, it is considered that, with the lack of demand for the site and the poor value as determined by GCC previously, the site is therefore suitable to be removed from the open space categories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the plans submitted in 2021, there would have been four blocks of flats, providing 84 homes. They were withdrawn as the applicant “did not have sufficient agreement in place in relation to the end user housing association”.

“That agreement is now in place and the affordable housing provider has been fully involved in the proposed layout and content of this fresh application,” the new proposal states.

The new layout would see two blocks of flats and four blocks of two-storey housing, with a total of 55 homes. There would also be 37 parking spaces.

Seating areas and open space “where children can play outdoors” would also be provided while “if practical, original features such as the football turnstile gate will be retained to preserve some of the heritage of the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers argue the site is “surplus to requirements” due to the new Petershill Park and, as it is under private ownership, is “currently considered to be generally inaccessible to the public for any particular amenity use of value”.

“On the contrary, the current state of the site is considered to potentially attract activities that could be detrimental to the local area, rather than of value (anti-social behaviour),” the planning statement adds.