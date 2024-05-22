Developing Glasgow: Over 430 student flats approved for 16-storey tower block in Glasgow city centre
Plans have been approved to build over 430 student flats at the former home of STV at the corner of Renfrew Street and Renfield Street.
Work will begin on the site in August 2024 and is expected to be finished in over a year to coincide with the student intake of 2025/26.
Developers MRP and McAleer & Rushe are set to build 432 student apartments in the 16-storey development as well as a lounge, private dining space, cinema, bar, gym, TV lounge and study zone.
MRP's development director Graham Mitchell said: “This approval follows a long period of positive and meaningful pre-application engagement with a variety of stakeholders, including local resident representatives and community councils.
"Glasgow has a structural undersupply of student accommodation, and this project will provide 432 high-quality studios in the heart of the city, offering easy access to numerous higher education establishments and enjoying all the amenities the city centre has to offer.
"The quality of this development, our sector experience and the proven delivery capabilities of MRP and McAleer & Rushe is evidenced by the strong interest our Agents at Savills have received from potential partners who wish to work with us on this project."
