Developing Glasgow: Plans submitted to create almost 600 student accommodation flats on India Street
Vita Group have submitted plans to completely transform the site at 20 India Street after a series of public consultations.
Many new student accommodation sites have been developed in Glasgow in recent years with there being an increasing demand for it in the city. This project on the Brownfield site would also include 20 mid-market rent apartments.
This £29 million project hopes to provide 591 studio apartments in the city centre which would also include social and study space and a gym facility.
There would also be commercial opportunities on the ground floor of the building and if this build gets the green light, it could also create 225 new jobs during the construction phase.
Vita Group Chief Operating Officer, Max Bielby said: “Over the last six months we’ve been working with the local community, councillors and a broad spectrum of stakeholders to shape plans for 20 India Street, breathing new life into this brownfield site.
“Now we’re excited to submit our proposals and bring forward plans for affordable housing, student accommodation and new commercial opportunities at this important site. The development emphasises our commitment to Glasgow aims to help to alleviate some of the pressures felt across the city as a result of Glasgow’s growing population and lack of available housing types.”
