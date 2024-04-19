Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vita Group have submitted plans to completely transform the site at 20 India Street after a series of public consultations.

Many new student accommodation sites have been developed in Glasgow in recent years with there being an increasing demand for it in the city. This project on the Brownfield site would also include 20 mid-market rent apartments.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This £29 million project hopes to provide 591 studio apartments in the city centre which would also include social and study space and a gym facility.

India Street

There would also be commercial opportunities on the ground floor of the building and if this build gets the green light, it could also create 225 new jobs during the construction phase.

Vita Group Chief Operating Officer, Max Bielby said: “Over the last six months we’ve been working with the local community, councillors and a broad spectrum of stakeholders to shape plans for 20 India Street, breathing new life into this brownfield site.