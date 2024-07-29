Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Glasgow University could benefit from a new “mixed-use” campus in the West End if proposals are given the green light by city councillors.

Proposals to develop new teaching and research buildings, hotels, sports and recreation facilities as well as a nursery and flats for both residential and student use at University Avenue, have been submitted to the local authority.

If the plans are accepted, the new keystone building will be part of the extension to the University of Glasgow’s Gilmorehill Campus on the former Western Infirmary site.

Glasgow University is the second oldest University in Scotland, and was established in 1451 by Papal Bull and was located on the High Street.

Through the 18th and 19th centuries the university increased in size and scope and saw the foundation of the Royal Infirmary, the construction of the Macfarlane Observatory, the first observatory specifically built for a university in the UK and the Hunterian, the oldest museum in Scotland.

The expansion of Glasgow in response to the industrial revolution led to changes in the area around the University with better-off residents moving to the west of the city.

The university followed suit and moved to Gilmour Hill in 1870.

As of 2021/22 the University was educating more than 38,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In their design statement, Ironside Farrar who is acting on behalf of the university, says: “The Keystone building represents an opportunity for the University to create a building that is not only unique and fulfils an urgent requirement for high-quality learning, teaching and research space.

“But becomes a world-class example of sustainable development that addresses the climate and biodiversity emergency- in essence a beacon of hope that we can deliver whole life net zero carbon buildings now.