More than 80 new affordable homes could be developed on a derelict site in Glasgow’s East End if proposals are given the greenlight.

A planning application for 84 residential units, to be developed on the land where the former Belvidere hospital estate once sat, has been submitted to the local authority on behalf of Tollcross Housing Association.

Plans will see a mixture of housing and flats developed at London Road/Belvidere Terrace/ Belvidere Avenue Glasgow to meet the Housing for Varying Needs standards.

If approved the 84 units will be made up of 19 one bedroom flats and 48 two bed flats with 10 two bedroom houses and seven three bed houses. There is also a proposed play area and central greenspace which will receive sunlight throughout the year as well as 47 off street car parking spaces.

The site which has lain derelict for almost two decades is about 2.5 miles from the city centre and is made up of 1.61 hectares of vacant, brownfield land. The previous Belvidere hospital estate was opened in 1870 as the city’s fever hospital. This was then extended in 1877 to create the smallpox unit.

Over the years, the hospital expanded to treat various infectious diseases and became the largest fever hospital outside of London, continuing to evolve after the creation of the NHS.

The hospital closed in 1999 and the buildings lay dormant until 2006. In 2006 all buildings with the exception of the administration block and nurses home were demolished. The current plans would see the delivery of private gardens, communal courtyard gardens and an informal children’s play.

Residents would also benefit from the nearby Riverside Park, Cunnigar Loop, Glasgow Green, the Football Centre and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Plans have been submitted to the city council for determination and a decision will be made in due course.