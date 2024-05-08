The proposals included a new 10-storey tower which would have interconnected with the Met Tower via a new wellbeing plaza space. Demolition work had begun to clear the site for this part of the development. When it opened as the Stow College of Building in 1964, the North Hannover Street premises was one of the first commercial high-rises in the city. It later underwent a merger becoming, as many will know it, the Glasgow College of Building and Printing. The proposed £60 million investment was supposed to see Bruntwood SciTech bring the current Grade B-listed building back into use and open in Summer 2025, following a 10-year period of vacancy, and construct the new, adjacent building set to open in 2026. It was intended as a central pillar of the city centre strategy for the rest of the decade.