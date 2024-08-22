Developing Glasgow: Scottish Exhibition Centre set to be transformed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s largest exhibition centre is set to receive a huge green makeover.

The Glasgow SEC, which welcomes thousands of visitors and delegates every year, will have a new river heat pump and solar panels installed and also adopt new measures such as adopting reusable cups.

Venue managers say a package of new measures will make the events space totally net zero by 2030.

SEC bosses have revealed that a huge investment in solar panels, installed on both roof and ground level, will be completed by the end of next year, generating 48 per cent of the building’s power needs and create energy for 100 days in a year.

Exterior view of the main entrance at the SEC Centre, Glasgow, where the Go Green Exhibition will take place. Image: Stuart Wallace

They also plan to host a river source heat pump to replace gas at the campus with hopes for it be in place by 2027. It would decarbonise the SEC’s heating and remove reliance on gas, which is responsible for 35 per cent of its carbon footprint. The scheme, which involves the SEC working with a partner, would generate heat from the river.

Electric vehicle charging is on the way for the public, staff and exhibitors visiting the site.

Billy McFadyen, SEC managing director of corporate operations and compliance, told a council committee “We are very advanced with the heads of terms with a potential partner. That heat facility would become our off gas solution and that will remove gas from campus. It will serve a far wider area than the SEC supplying heat to other buildings.”

The venue – which hosted the COP26 global environment summit – has already slashed its carbon emissions since 2019, after adopting a ban on plastic disposable cups and installing LED lights.

Mr McFadyen, who said he believes the 2030 net zero target is now achievable, added: “It is an ambitious plan but we have ticked a lot of boxes on energy.”

He explained how a planned expansion would elevate the site into being a a world leading campus.

He said: “We are an events business not an energy business. When I look at competitors worldwide some may be doing things but a lot of them have no plan. This is a real statement for Glasgow to be on the world stage – that the venue that hosted COP26 has invested and has actually a real drive for net zero. It is really important for the long term success of the SEC.”

Scottish Greens councillor Blair Anderson asked if there were plans to encourage visitors to ditch their cars and take public transport.

Mr McFadyen said the SEC can encourage delegates in how they get to the venue and issued information about transport options.

Last week’s net zero and climate progress monitoring city policy committee also heard a study had been carried out looking at the potential of using geothermal energy to meet SEC needs.

The technique, which uses heat energy stored in the earth’s crust, is not being taken forward currently as it requires huge investment but could be a longer term option.

Glasgow City Council owns about 90 per cent of Scottish Event Campus Limited, which operates the site. It includes the The OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo, SEC Centre, car parks and surrounding land.