Developing Glasgow: Two property developers in bid to build 300 new homes in Glasgow

The proposals contain a mix of housing, landscaping and buildings

Two major property developers are hoping to build new homes in a Glasgow suburb which will be called Lumloch View and include two-, three-, four-, and five bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey West Scotland and Caledonian Properties submitted a joint application to Glasgow City Council as they hope to build 300 new homes off Robroyston Road in Robroyston.

Under the plans, the developers are also hoping to create ‘generous public space’ which will include a garden, exercise area and memorial. There will also be the creation of new safe crossing points over Robroyston Road.

Technical Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, Martin Findlay, said: “Along with our development partners Caledonian Properties Ltd, since our Planning Permission in Principle was granted, we have been working towards refining our final proposals for the development.

"As a result, we firmly believe that our proposed Lumloch View development will integrate well with the established community.

“We aim to provide new open space, green networks and landscaping, which, together with the community proposals for land at Briarcroft, will present an opportunity to improve health and wellbeing in the area.

“Furthermore, in addition to an impressive range of new homes, our proposed development will also provide a range of economic benefits for the local Robroyston area.

"This includes supporting new jobs for every year of construction and attracting new customers to local businesses from those who choose to live in one of the new homes this development aims to deliver.”