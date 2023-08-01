DJs unite for fundraiser party for hospitality charity at Radisson RED Sky Bar

Award-winning Glasgow venue Sky Bar is set to stage a massive residents party to raise much-needed funds for the hospitality industry charity, The Benevolent Fund.

Radisson RED’s Sky Bar – voted one of the world’s top 50 rooftop bars and best late night venue in Scotland – will host an event featuring a DJ from each of the hugely successful club nights regularly staged there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The special REDfest party on Sunday, September 17 brings together top talents from homegrown events including Generation GBX, Skyline, Hedkandi, Guilty Pleasures, Missberavin’, Electric Dreams and Boogie Brunch.

DJs playing are George Bowie, Twilo, Marc Rowell, Jon Mancini, Cassi, Michael Kilkie and Stevie Lennon – all donating their services in support of The Ben.

Michael Kilkie

The Ben exists to help anyone who works or has ever worked in any licensed premises – so nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and so on. They help with everything from accommodation to food, bills to appliances and just living.

Radisson RED Curator Graham Chalmers, said: “This is a really important cause to all of us here at the hotel and indeed to me personally – The Ben is a charity I am proud to work very closely with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So many people across all sectors are struggling badly but I do feel those who work in hospitality are hit especially hard, with long hard hours and very stressful working environments. We are the ones who work to let everyone else enjoy a day or night out and it can take a toll.

“The Ben is there to support anyone who works in hospitality, nightlife or associated industries with whatever they need, from mental health support to financial assistance, emergency housing, appliances, food – anything. That’s anyone who works in ANY licensed premises.

“It is an amazing support but sadly a lot of people even within the trade either don’t know The Ben or if they are aware, they don’t understand what they do or how to get help. It’s simple – just ask.

“The work done by The Ben has never been more important so it’s a real privilege to be able to help in some small way. Thank you to our amazing REDsidents who have all given their time free of charge to help us raise as much as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DJs all jumped at the chance to give up their time to play for free, all buying into the charity immediately – and they urge fans to join them at the RED Sky Bar in September for a massive night in aid of a brilliant cause.

George Bowie said: “I’m always happy to work with good causes and The Ben is a VERY good one. The work they do supporting anyone who needs help in the nightlife and hospitality industries is incredible. I’m proud to have worked in those industries my whole life and the chance to give something back is great. Please buy tickets, donate on the night if you can and let’s have a party and do some good at the same time.”

Mark Doyle, Hedkandi boss and Radisson RED Sky Bar resident said: “Radisson Red is the home of Hedkandi in Glasgow and it’s their team that makes each night an amazing success. The Ben is a vital charity for hospitality staff and we are proud to support it. We are sending up Hedkandi resident Marc Rowell to join all the other RED Sky Bar residents to make this a night to remember.”

Jon Mancini, co-creator and resident at both Guilty Pleasures and Electric Dreams, said: “It’s important to give back and support people doing great things - which sums up The Ben perfectly. They offer vital support to those who need it in the nightlife industry so the chance to help them in turn is a no brainer. And of course it’s always a pleasure to play at our home from home, the RED Sky Bar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Gardner of The Ben is understandably delighted at the show of support from both Radisson RED Glasgow and many of Scotland’s biggest DJs.

She said: “We are excited about the upcoming event at Radisson Red and aim to reach a new audience and raise awareness of what the BEN is all about.

“We’re here to help people who work or have worked in the industry through these tough times. Thanks to Graham for organising what will be a fantastic night.”