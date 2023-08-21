Dogs Trust Glasgow: 40 adorable loving dogs you can adopt in Glasgow today

Hundreds of dogs come into the care of Dogs Trust in Glasgow each year who are looking for their forever homes

Dogs Trust Glasgow can be a very busy place at times with them sometimes having up to 60 dogs to look after before finding them a new home.

The centre welcomes all types of dogs to their rehoming site in Mount Vernon throughout the year with hundreds passing through the centre before they find new owners. To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new furry friend at the rehoming centre.

If both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog, the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support to improve the experience for everyone.

You can also register to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or any other role that would be of great help if you would like to spend some time around the dogs but don’t have the capacity at home.

For those who have recently considered adopting a dog, have a look through our gallery or head over to Dogs Trust Glasgow to find out a bit more information.

1 . Gizmo Gizmo is a sensitive 3 year old Irish poodle who can be very worried by new people and some dogs. His perfect owner would be someone who could help him work on his socialisation skills and be with him majority of the time.

2 . Maggie Maggie is an absolute delight who is is looking to have direct access to a garden. She is known to be quite the escape artist, so the garden will need to be Houdini-proof!

3 . Luna Lovely Luna is a 4 year old German Shepherd cross who would like a home where she can continue her basic training. She is a gentle giant that would be suited to an active home.