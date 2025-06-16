The Dogs Trust in Glasgow do some incredible work looking after dogs that need rehomed right across Scotland and we thought we’d share some of those dogs looking to be rehomed right now.

From Laya the Lurcher to Fred the French Bulldog these lovable dogs are looking for their new best friend and it could be you.

In 2023, the Dogs Trust cared for 13,374 dogs through their 22 centres across the UK and Ireland - with 10,612 dogs successfully rehomed in the UK and Ireland, including over 400 Underdogs who had been with them for more than six months.

You can find all these dogs and more on the Dogs Trust website.

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies available for adoption at Dogs Trust Glasgow. Here are 10 current residents patiently awaiting a new abode:

1 . Layla "A loving and loyal collie whose happiness is infectious, she loves to play and learn" www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/collie-border/1215570 | Dogs Trust

2 . Bree "Lovely leggy lady who is always ready to make fetch happen. This blond beauty also loves a snuggle" www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1263684 | Dogs Trust

3 . Lockie "Handsome gentleman who loves to play tug of war and is smashing his training at the centre" www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/french-bulldog/3465657 | Dogs Trust

4 . Pink "Pink is loving her foster home comforts, especially the sofa. This stunning girl has a big heart and is looking to be the only dog in the home" - www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/italian-corso-dog/3564382 | Dogs Trust