The Dogs Trust in Glasgow do some incredible work looking after dogs that need rehomed right across Scotland and we thought we’d share some of those dogs looking to be rehomed right now.

From Rocky to Cody these lovable dogs are looking for their new best friend and it could be you.

In 2023, the Dogs Trust cared for 13,374 dogs through their 22 centres across the UK and Ireland - with 10,612 dogs successfully rehomed in the UK and Ireland, including over 400 Underdogs who had been with them for more than six months.

You can find all these dogs and more on the Dogs Trust website.

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies available for adoption at Dogs Trust Glasgow. Here are 7 current residents patiently awaiting a new abode:

1 . Cody Cody – this handsome chap has an infectious smile and he loves playtime. His favourite game is tug of war which he thinks is simple the best fun. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1249521 | Dogs Trust

2 . Timmy Timmy – a gentle giant who loves his bed more than anything, so persuading him to get out of bed is a mission, especially in the mornings! He is fully house-trained and his favourite games are tug of war and fetch. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/bulldog/3041839 | Dogs Trust

3 . Mr Pickles Mr Pickles – an older and distinguished gentleman who is described as “perfect” by his foster carers and his favourite thing is a ball or chicken sausages. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/collie-border/1088321 | Dogs Trust

4 . Jasper Jasper – best ball boy you could ask for, a total adventure buddy. Jasper is fun, playful and he loves a cuddle with his friends at Dogs Trust Glasgow. https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1256456 | Dogs Trust