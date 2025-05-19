4 . Haggis

"Haggis is a one-year-old Golden Retriever Collie mix eagerly waiting for his forever family to choose him. This lively youngster loves his treats and playtime. He needs to be the only pet in the home but can live with older children and must have access to a garden. Haggis's perfect match will be patient and committed to helping him focus on calm behaviours and settling down. He is bright, bubbly, and would make a wonderful addition to the right family." | Dogs Trust