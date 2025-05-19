The Dogs Trust in Glasgow do some incredible work looking after dogs that need rehomed right across Scotland. Ahead of National Rescue Dog day (Tuesday, 20 May) we thought we’d share some of those dogs looking to be rehomed right now.
From Alvie the Labrador Retriever to Jasper the Jack Russell, these lovable dogs are looking for their new best friend and it could be you.
In 2023, the Dogs Trust cared for 13,374 dogs through their 22 centres across the UK and Ireland - with 10,612 dogs successfully rehomed in the UK and Ireland, including over 400 Underdogs who had been with them for more than six months.
This is your opportunity to be part of that number - here are 10 dogs currently seeking a new home at Dogs Trust Glasgow.
1. Alvie
"Stunning Alvie is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever who is a boisterous and sociable boy looking for a home to call his own. Full of life, he’s always ready to play and show off his tricks. True to typical Labrador style, Alvie is food-driven and super active, so he would love a family who loves long walks and outdoor adventures. This golden boy can share his home with sensible children and needs a garden where he can run and play to his heart’s content." | Dogs Trust
2. Charlotte
"Charlotte is a gorgeous seven-year-old Greyhound looking for her retirement home. She's housetrained, great in the car, and a champion snoozer. Charlotte adores the company of other dogs, so she can live with other canine companions but cannot live with cats. She can also live with older children." | Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Finn
"Adorable Finn is a three-year-old Siberian Husky looking for a loving family who will shower him with affection and help build his confidence, especially around house training. He’s a social and friendly boy who can live happily with older children
and get along well with other dogs. Finn also needs a garden where he can explore, sniff, and enjoy his adventures." | Dogs Trust
4. Haggis
"Haggis is a one-year-old Golden Retriever Collie mix eagerly waiting for his forever family to choose him. This lively youngster loves his treats and playtime. He needs to be the only pet in the home but can live with older children and must have access to a garden. Haggis's perfect match will be patient and committed to helping him focus on calm behaviours and settling down. He is bright, bubbly, and would make a wonderful addition to the right family." | Dogs Trust