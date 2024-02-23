Drive-through restaurant plan at Asda Toryglen rejected by Glasgow City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Euro Garages Ltd applied for permission to create “a high quality addition to the existing retail site” — which already includes a McDonald’s drive-through in the car park — in December 2021.

However, nine objections to the plan for the Prospecthill Road land were submitted, including from Bailie Christy Mearns and Mount Florida Community Council.

These believed the scheme was contrary to the city development plan and raised concerns over traffic, demand, public health and litter.

Planning officials at Glasgow City Council have now turned down the application as it has not been “adequately screened for flood risk”. The decision added the proposals had not “evidenced that it has been designed to adapt to current and future risks from climate change”.

A report from council officials stated the applicant had failed to provide a flood risk assessment and proposed drainage layout which had been “independently checked”. “This has been requested on a number of occasions with no response since October 2023,” it added.

Officials did state a transport assessment showed the “proposal would not generate a significant number of additional vehicle journeys, with most traffic generated by existing uses within the Asda and car park”.

Euro Garages Ltd’s application had stated the restaurant would “offer customers the choice of eating within the restaurant or ‘take away’” from either the counter or drive-through lane, and would have a delivery collection point for Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo drivers.

It added: “The proposed development is positioned in the best location for visibility and access, whilst being sympathetic to the existing design and appearance of the environment.”

The firm also believed the restaurant had been “carefully designed to sit comfortably in the existing car park and optimise traffic flow”.