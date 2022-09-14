Candidates scheduled for practical tests on September 19 will have them rescheduled for the next available day.

Driving tests and theory tests in Glasgow have been cancelled on September 19 as the nation marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

DVSA said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In line with National Mourning guidance our services will continue during the mourning period.

“We are suspending all but our most essential services on 19 September due to the Bank Holiday and State Funeral, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

“We are contacting all our customers affected.”

A backlog of driving tests has built up due to Covid lockdowns and the the cancellations are expected to worsen the problem.

Here is everything you need to know if your test is cancelled on September 19.

What do I need to do if my theory or practical test on September 19 is cancelled?

The driving agency said that it will notify all learners who may be affected by the bank holiday.

However, anyone who has a practical test planned for that day will have their test rescheduled for the first and next available date.

Learners who have theory tests scheduled for September 19 will have to reschedule.

All Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) part 2 and 3 tests and standards checks are suspended, as are those training to be driving instructors.

If your driving test is cancelled on this date, the DVSA will:

automatically book the next available date for your test

send you the details within 3 working days - it can take up to 7 days if there’s a long period of bad weather

You can, however, change the date you’re given if it’s not suitable for you.

What are the current waiting times for a driving test in Glasgow?

There are three driving test centres in Glasgow, which are Anniesland, Baillieston and Shieldhall.

According to the Driving Test Cancellations 4 All , which checks the DVSA website thousands of times per day for test cancellations, learners in the city need to wait months to book a test.

At the Glasgow Anniesland test centre, the wait time is now 21 weeks.

And due to the backlog, no tests are currently being offered at the Shieldhall centre and at the Baillieston centre, which means that learners cannot book their exam for the time being.

What has caused the driving test backlog?

The Covid pandemic has caused two years of testing interruption for learner drivers. Tests were suspended for several months in 2020, resulting in a significant backlog of bookings that the DVSA has struggled to clear.

According to the DVSA , learners must wait an average of 14 weeks to take their practical tests, which it hopes to cut to nine weeks by the end of 2022.