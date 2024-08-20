The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in West Dunbartonshire, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data and the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

This list gives an overview of education in Dumbarton with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

Braehead Primary School in Dumbarton was the best eighth best performing primary school across West Dunbartonshire.

St Michael's Primary School in Dumbarton was ranked as the ninth best performing primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

St Patrick's Primary School in Dumbarton is the thirteenth highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.