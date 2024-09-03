East Dunbartonshire Nurseries League Table 2024: 20 best nursery schools in East Dunbartonshire according to latest assessments

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

Here are the best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire according to the latest data in 2024

Using data from the Care Inspectorate league table, we have put together this list of the 20 best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire.

Nurseries are ranked by the Care Inspectorate from 0 to 6 points - six points being excellent, one point being unsatisfactory - across four categories: setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

All nurseries mentioned have been graded in the last six years. The grading system runs from 0 to 24. The Care Inspectorate awarded no perfect scores after previously awarded 3 full marks in 2023, none in 2022, three in 2021, and two in 2020.

Prior to the pandemic the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures each year, peaking at 36 outstanding nurseries in 2016.

Take a look below at the 20 best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire for 2024.

Baljaffray Primary School in Bearsden is the highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

1. Baljaffray Primary School

Baljaffray Primary School in Bearsden is the highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire. | Google Maps

Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs is the second highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

2. Balmuildy Primary School

Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs is the second highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire. | Google Maps

Bearsden Primary School is the third highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

3. Bearsden Primary School

Bearsden Primary School is the third highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire. | Google Maps

Craigdhu Primary School in Milngavie is the fourth highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

4. Craigdhu Primary School

Craigdhu Primary School in Milngavie is the fourth highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire. | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NurseriesEast DunbartonshireDataCare Inspectorate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.