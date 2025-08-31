East Dunbartonshire Nurseries League Table 2025: 12 best nursery schools in East Dunbartonshire according to latest assessment data

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 08:00 BST

Here are the best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire according to the latest data in 2025.

The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in East Dunbartonshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in East Dunbartonshire in 2025.

Here are the 12 best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire, according to the 2025 league table.

1. Riverside Childcare

Riverside Childcare Glenwood was graded on December 2 2019, it's provided by Riverside Childcare Ltd and does take children under 3. It scored 23, making it the highest ranking nursery class in East Dunbartonshire. Block 4, Units 1 & 2, Kirkintilloch Ind Est, Milton Road, Glasgow, G66 1SY. | Google Maps

2. Auchinairn After School Care

Auchinairn After School Care is provided by Auchinairn After School Care Limited it does take children under 3. It was graded January 6, 2023, and scored 22 points. Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1NG. | Google Maps

3. The High School of Glasgow Kindergarten

The High School of Glasgow Kindergarten is provided by The High School of Glasgow, it does not take children under 3. It was graded February 4, 2020, and scored 22 points. 27 Ledcameroch Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 4AE. | Google Maps

4. Milngavie Early Years Centre

Milngavie Early Years Centre is provided by East Dunbartonshire Council. It does not take children under 3. It was graded January 7, 2020, and scored 22 points. 2-4 Hillhead St, Milngavie, Glasgow G62 8AG. | Google Maps

