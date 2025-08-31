The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in East Dunbartonshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in East Dunbartonshire in 2025.

Listen to season one of The Glasgow Podcast featuring interviews with local famous faces including Peter Capaldi, Craig Ferguson and Elaine C Smith. Find episodes on Spotify and Apple or search your preferred podcast platform.

Here are the 12 best nurseries in East Dunbartonshire, according to the 2025 league table.

1 . Riverside Childcare Riverside Childcare Glenwood was graded on December 2 2019, it's provided by Riverside Childcare Ltd and does take children under 3. It scored 23, making it the highest ranking nursery class in East Dunbartonshire. Block 4, Units 1 & 2, Kirkintilloch Ind Est, Milton Road, Glasgow, G66 1SY. | Google Maps

2 . Auchinairn After School Care Auchinairn After School Care is provided by Auchinairn After School Care Limited it does take children under 3. It was graded January 6, 2023, and scored 22 points. Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64 1NG. | Google Maps

3 . The High School of Glasgow Kindergarten The High School of Glasgow Kindergarten is provided by The High School of Glasgow, it does not take children under 3. It was graded February 4, 2020, and scored 22 points. 27 Ledcameroch Rd, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 4AE. | Google Maps