The busy road in South Lanarkshire will have various closures in place over the next week

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the A725 westbound at Crossbaskets, East Kilbride, from Thursday 15 May until Thursday 22 May 2025 as follows:

There will be lane closures between 8pm and 6am on Thursday 15th May and Friday 16th May 2025 on the eastbound carriageway. The slip-road from Mavor Roundabout will also be closed during this time. Traffic during this closure will be diverted via Whirlies Roundabout.

There will be a contraflow in place between 8pm on Friday 16th May and 6am on Monday 19th May. The westbound link to Whirlies Roundabout will be closed with traffic diverted via Mavor Roundabout. The eastbound link from Mavor Roundabout will be closed with traffic diverted via Whirlies Roundabout.

An overnight closure on the westbound carriageway will be required between 8pm and 6am on Monday 19th May, Tuesday 20th May and Wednesday 21st May. Westbound traffic will leave the A725 at the B7012 at High Blantyre, following onto the A724 to Hamilton then turning right onto Peacock Way then right onto the B755 Wellhall Road before taking the third exit at the roundabout onto the A723 Strathaven Road to continue to Strathaven. Traffic will then turn right onto the A726 to rejoin the A725 at Queensway in East Kilbride.

Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Thursday 22nd May.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.