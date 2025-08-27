The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in East Renfrewshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in East Renfrewshire in 2025.

Here are the 12 best nurseries in East Renfrewshire, according to the 2025 league table.

Listen to season one of The Glasgow Podcast featuring interviews with local famous faces including Peter Capaldi, Craig Ferguson and Elaine C Smith. Find episodes on Spotify and Apple or search your preferred podcast platform.

1 . Glenwood Family Centre Glenwood Family Centre in Giffnock is East Renfrewshire's top nursery. The service is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and they do not take children under the age of 3. They scored 23 out of 25 and were graded on May 9, 2023. Eastwood Park, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6UG. | Glenwood Family Centre

2 . Giffnock Nursery Class Giffnock Nursery Class is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded on June 22 2020, and scored 22. Academy Road Giffnock G46 6JL. | Google Maps

3 . Isobel Mair Family Centre Isobel Mair Family Centre is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and does take children under 3. It was graded November 14, 2019, and scored 22. 58 Stewarton Road Newton Mearns G77 6NB. | Google Maps