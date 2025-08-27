East Renfrewshire Nurseries League Table 2025: 12 best nursery schools in East Renfrewshire according to latest assessment data

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Here are the best nurseries in East Renfrewshire according to the latest data in 2025.

The Times and Sunday Times Scotland has published its Scottish Childcare League Table for 2025, with nursery schools in East Renfrewshire among those ranked.

The Scottish Childcare League Table 2025 was compiled using Care Inspectorate reports, and ranks 3,206 nurseries in Scotland from best to worst.

We’ve taken a look at the top rated nurseries in East Renfrewshire in 2025.

Here are the 12 best nurseries in East Renfrewshire, according to the 2025 league table.

Listen to season one of The Glasgow Podcast featuring interviews with local famous faces including Peter Capaldi, Craig Ferguson and Elaine C Smith. Find episodes on Spotify and Apple or search your preferred podcast platform.

Glenwood Family Centre in Giffnock is East Renfrewshire's top nursery. The service is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and they do not take children under the age of 3. They scored 23 out of 25 and were graded on May 9, 2023. Eastwood Park, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6UG.

1. Glenwood Family Centre

Glenwood Family Centre in Giffnock is East Renfrewshire's top nursery. The service is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and they do not take children under the age of 3. They scored 23 out of 25 and were graded on May 9, 2023. Eastwood Park, Giffnock, Glasgow G46 6UG. | Glenwood Family Centre

Giffnock Nursery Class is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded on June 22 2020, and scored 22. Academy Road Giffnock G46 6JL.

2. Giffnock Nursery Class

Giffnock Nursery Class is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded on June 22 2020, and scored 22. Academy Road Giffnock G46 6JL. | Google Maps

Isobel Mair Family Centre is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and does take children under 3. It was graded November 14, 2019, and scored 22. 58 Stewarton Road Newton Mearns G77 6NB.

3. Isobel Mair Family Centre

Isobel Mair Family Centre is provided by East Renfrewshire Council and does take children under 3. It was graded November 14, 2019, and scored 22. 58 Stewarton Road Newton Mearns G77 6NB. | Google Maps

Mearns Primary School Nursery is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded September 11, 2019, and scored 22 points. Hunter Dr, Newton Mearns, Glasgow G77 6DP.

4. Mearns Primary School Nursery

Mearns Primary School Nursery is provided by East Renfrewshire Council, it does not take children under 3. It was graded September 11, 2019, and scored 22 points. Hunter Dr, Newton Mearns, Glasgow G77 6DP. | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:East RenfrewshireNurseriesCare InspectorateScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice