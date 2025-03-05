East Renfrewshire Primary School League Tables 2025: The 15 best primary schools in East Renfrewshire ranked by latest data

By Declan McConville

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST

Here’s the 15 best primary schools in East Renfrewshire ranked by The Sunday Times according to the latest data

The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Six primary school from East Renfrewshire ranked in the top 50 primary schools in Scotland in 2025, with 15 primary schools achieving a perfect score of 400.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look below for the top 15 schools in East Renfrewshire ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

Hillview Primary School in Barrhead is ranked 9th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

1. Hillview Primary School

Hillview Primary School in Barrhead is ranked 9th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

Eaglesham Primary School in Eaglesham is ranked 31st in Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

2. Eaglesham Primary School

Eaglesham Primary School in Eaglesham is ranked 31st in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

Mearns Primary School in Newton Mearns was ranked 35th across Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

3. Mearns Primary School

Mearns Primary School in Newton Mearns was ranked 35th across Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

Our Lady of the Missions Primary School in Thornliebank was ranked 41st across Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

4. Our Lady of the Missions Primary School

Our Lady of the Missions Primary School in Thornliebank was ranked 41st across Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google Maps

