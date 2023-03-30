Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Ellie Goulding announces UK tour including Glasgow Barrowland show
1 hour ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
2 hours ago Top 100 boy and girl baby names in Glasgow
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
5 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update

Easter 2023 Glasgow opening hours: Supermarket opening and closing times - including Tesco, Aldi & more

Listed below are the general opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Easter period

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST

Easter is a deceptively long holiday which is bound to catch a few desperate shoppers out this year. With hours set to vary across Easter weekend, it’s important Glasgow residents stay up to date with local supermarket opening and closing times.

While shops are known to close on Easter Sunday and Bank holiday Monday, many stores have decided to stay open this year to ensure shoppers have every chance of stocking up on Easter goods. So will you be caught napping this year as the last eggs are swiped from the shelves?

Listed below are the general opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Easter period.

Most Popular

Easter 2023 Glasgow opening hours

Tesco

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Tesco website.

Lidl

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 8am - 9pm.
  • Easter Monday: 8am-10pm.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Lidl website.

Morrisons

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 7am - 11pm.
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm.
Morrisons has reported improving momentum and positive like-for-like sales after a turbulent period for the Bradford-based chain.
Morrisons has reported improving momentum and positive like-for-like sales after a turbulent period for the Bradford-based chain.
Morrisons has reported improving momentum and positive like-for-like sales after a turbulent period for the Bradford-based chain.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Morrisons website.

Co-op

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Co-operative website.

Aldi

  • Good Friday: 8am - 10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 8am - 10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 9am -8pm.
  • Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
A new Aldi store is proposed for Hetton-le-Hole. Getty Images.
A new Aldi store is proposed for Hetton-le-Hole. Getty Images.
A new Aldi store is proposed for Hetton-le-Hole. Getty Images.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Aldi website.

Asda

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.
  • Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Asda website.

Sainsbury’s

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Sainsbury’s website.

Waitrose

Good Friday: 7am to 8pm Saturday: 7am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Good Friday: 7am to 8pm Saturday: 7am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Good Friday: 7am to 8pm Saturday: 7am to 10pm Easter Sunday: CLOSED Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
  • Good Friday: 8am-8pm.
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-9pm.
  • Easter Sunday: Closed.
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm.

Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Waitrose website.

ResidentsGlasgowEaster