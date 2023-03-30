Easter is a deceptively long holiday which is bound to catch a few desperate shoppers out this year. With hours set to vary across Easter weekend, it’s important Glasgow residents stay up to date with local supermarket opening and closing times.
While shops are known to close on Easter Sunday and Bank holiday Monday, many stores have decided to stay open this year to ensure shoppers have every chance of stocking up on Easter goods. So will you be caught napping this year as the last eggs are swiped from the shelves?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Listed below are the general opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Easter period.
Easter 2023 Glasgow opening hours
Tesco
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Tesco website.
Lidl
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am - 9pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Lidl website.
Morrisons
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am - 11pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Morrisons website.
Co-op
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Co-operative website.
Aldi
- Good Friday: 8am - 10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am - 10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 9am -8pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Aldi website.
Asda
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Asda website.
Sainsbury’s
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Sainsbury’s website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Waitrose
- Good Friday: 8am-8pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-9pm.
- Easter Sunday: Closed.
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Waitrose website.