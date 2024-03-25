Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Inflatable Fun City two-week event was set to arrive at Victoria Park on Friday 29 March but has now been cancelled.

Visitors to the event would have been able to enjoy huge inflatables with the event set to take place in the park until 14 April during the Easter holidays.

However, due to poor weather conditions the event has had to be cancelled with the organisers hoping to return again during the summer.

Taking to social media, Inflatable Fun City said: "We the family of Inflatable Fun City can only apologise for this but the ground is just too boggy. We will try and make it back in the summer time if it stops raining.

"To say we are disappointed is a understatement after four months of planning and thousands of pounds already spent.

"Thanks again to everybody who supported us and all the people who entered the competition."