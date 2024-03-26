Easterhouse swimming pool roof set to be replaced after council approve plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council officials have given the green light to repairs at Glasgow Club Easterhouse pool, which are expected to take nine months.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life, which runs the venue, said the pool will remain open throughout the project.

Work on the building, across from the Lochs shopping centre, will see a “new insulated liquid plastic membrane roof” installed “onto the existing structure”. The cladding will also be changed.

Permission has been granted to replace the rooflights on the Library at the Bridge, which is part of the same complex. New gutters will be installed too.

Plans submitted to Glasgow City Council added it is “anticipated that the works will last nine months and start on site in March 2024”.

Officials ruled: “The design and materials of the proposed replacement roof and roof lights are considered to be in keeping with the appearance of the existing building and as a result, will not have a significant impact on the appearance of the building or that of the surrounding locale.”

A Glasgow Life spokeswoman said: “Work to replace the swimming pool roof at Glasgow Club Easterhouse is currently underway.

“The swimming pool will remain open throughout the scheduled programme of works.”