New services are operating up to twice a week throughout the summer from Glasgow Airport.

EasyJet, Scotland's largest airline, is launching its first flights and package holidays on two new summer routes from Glasgow to Antalya in Turkey and Reus in Spain.

The new twice-weekly services will provide customers in Scotland with an even greater choice of city and beach destinations.

The first flight to Reus took off yesterday morning (Monday 2 June), and will operate every Monday and Friday throughout the summer. Flights to Antalya are set to take off on Wednesday 4 June, and will operate every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer.

Travellers to Reus in Spain can uncover the charm of this Catalonian gem, known for its modernist architecture, elegant boulevards, and vibrant cultural scene. Bustling with museums, boutiques, and sunny terrace cafes, the city invites visitors to stroll, sip, and soak in its relaxed Mediterranean spirit.

Those wishing to explore further afield can head to Antalya in Turkey, where sun-seekers can bask in the beauty of Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Steeped in history, bustling with bazaars, and surrounded by stunning seas and magnificent mountains, Antalya offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure in one destination.

EasyJet holidays has a vast range of hotels to choose from with travel dates all the way up to October 2026.

All packages include flights and hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on all beach getaways. All covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “The launch of our new routes and package holidays from Glasgow to Antalya and Reus, marks another exciting expansion of our network from Scotland.

Panoramic view of Antalya, Turkey. Photo: AdobeStock

“These destinations offer a rich mix of culture, history, and relaxation, and we are delighted to be able to offer our customers in Scotland more travel options than ever before, offering them more opportunities to discover new destinations and create unforgettable memories this summer.”

Jonathan Ford, Portfolio Manager at AGS Airports, said: “It is fantastic to see easyJet expand their destinations from Glasgow Airport with the launch of two fantastic routes to Antalya and Reus this summer, taking the carrier's total number of destinations from its Glasgow base in Summer 2025 to 30.

“EasyJet invested in Glasgow last year with the addition of a sixth based aircraft and the response to demand for additional easyJet services has been phenomenal. The airline will offer over 200 weekly departures from Glasgow during the peak of this summer and includes flights to popular destinations in countries including Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Turkey to name a few.

“The additions of Antalya and Reus will be popular for those looking to escape for summer sun and we look forward to continue working with easyJet to further strengthen their presence and make it even easier to discover Europe from Glasgow."