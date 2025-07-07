Passengers travelling from Edinburgh Airport will be the first in Scotland to keep liquids in their bags since 2006.

The rule, which saw passengers limited to 100ml liquids in their hand luggage, was introduced in 2006. However, rule for airport security has now been lifted at Edinburgh Airport following the installation of top-of-the-range security x-ray technology.

Passengers will now be able to keep liquids in their bags when going through security, and those liquid containers can now be up to two litres each.

Edinburgh Airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, is the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule.

It comes after eight new X-rays were installed as part of a £24 million investment to transform the security process at Scotland’s busiest airport. Large electricals, such as tablets and laptops, can remain in bags, and liquids in containers up to two litres can now also be kept inside.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“This is a big day for our passengers and the airport team – we are delighted to be able to lift this rule and really transform the whole security process, making it easier for everyone.

“A whole generation of travellers have only known the 100ml rule to be the case, so it really is a momentous day as we become the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule since it was introduced in 2006.

“The change allows more flexibility for passengers to take liquids through security, all while maintaining and improving our high safety levels through the use of 3D technology. But it is important that passengers continue to check with the situation at their return airport as not all airports will be moving away from 100ml just yet.”

However, passengers are warned that the rule change is not a uniform position at airports across the UK and the rest of the world and passengers should check security rules at their return destination.

There has been no confirmation whether Glasgow Airport will follow suit.