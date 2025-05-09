Education in Hamilton: Top 17 Primary Schools and High Schools ranked on latest performance data

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:18 BST

The top performing primary schools and high schools in Hamilton according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Scotland, including those in South Lanarkshire, have been assessed based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data and the Scottish Government has published the latest exam results.

In terms of primary schools, all schools in Scotland are invited to be assessed on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 89 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2024. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

For secondary schools, each school is measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024.

This list gives an overview of education in Hamilton with primary schools and high schools compared using the latest available achievement data. It does not assess numerous social, financial, and other factors that contribute to the overall quality of education.

Glenlee Primary School in Hamilton was ranked 96th across Scotland with a score of 390.

1. Glenlee Primary School

Udston Primary School in Hamilton is ranked as the 15th best performing primary school in South Lanarkshire with a score of 370 and is ranked 267th across Scotland.

2. Udston Primary School

St Mary’s Primary School in Hamilton was ranked 301st across Scotland with a score of 370.

3. St Mary’s Primary School

St Ninian's Primary School in Hamilton was ranked 410th across Scotland with a score of 360.

4. St Ninian's Primary School

