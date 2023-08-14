Glasgow schools term times 2023/2024: All of this year’s school holiday dates

As kids get ready to head back to school after the summer holidays, here is how the Glasgow City Council calendar looks for this school year

As the summer holidays draw to an end, it is almost time for pupils to head back to school across Glasgow but it won’t be long before they are off again for the September weekend.

Time passes very quickly with it seeming like only a couple of weeks ago that primary schools and high schools in Glasgow stopped for the summer holidays, and if time continues to pass so quickly, it’s best to get prepared and have these key dates noted down.

There have recently been calls for extended holidays during the Christmas break with parents being asked their thoughts on the draft holiday plans between 2024-2026.

When are the schools off in Glasgow in August?

Monday, 14 August 2023 (Return date for Teachers & In-Service Day)

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 (In-Service Day)

Wednesday, 16 August 2023 (Return date for Pupils)

When are schools closed in Glasgow in September? (September Weekend)

Friday, 22 September and Monday, 25 September 2023 (September weekend holiday)

When are the kids off school in Glasgow in October? (October Week)

Friday, 13 October 2023 (In-Service Day)

Monday, 16 to Friday, 20 October 2023 (October Week)

When do the school holidays start in December? (Christmas and New Year)

Schools close at 2.30 pm on Friday, 22 December 2023

Monday, 25 December 2023 - Friday, 5 January 2024 (Christmas holidays)

When are the schools back in Glasgow in January?

Schools return on Monday, 8 January 2024

When is the February mid term break in Glasgow?

Monday, 12 February 2024

Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 (In-service day)

When is the Spring Holidays in Glasgow? (April / March)

Schools close at 2.30 pm on Thursday, 28 March 2024

Good Friday 29 March 2024

Easter Monday 1 April 2024

Monday, 1 April - Friday, 12 April 2024 (Spring Break)

Schools return on Monday, 15 April 2024

When are the schools closed in May in Glasgow?

Thursday, 2 May 2024 (In-service day to coincide with UK Parliamentary elections, but may be subject to change)

Monday, 6 May 2024 (May Holiday)

Friday, 24 May 2024 and Monday, 27 May 2024 (May Weekend)

When do summer holidays begin in Glasgow June 2024?