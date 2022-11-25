Due to a technical issue - Elfingrove has shut down for tonight, and all ticket holders have been refunded.

Elfingrove opened to the public yesterday, November 24, but has since had to shut down the event tonight, November 25, as engineers voice their concerns regarding the marquee.

To ensure all attendees are completely safe at the Christmas event outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Finnieston, organisers Itison have opted to shut down the site until engineers can confirm the safety of the marquee.

Advertisement

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of Elfingrove, said: “We have been planning Elfingrove for a long time; we love bringing such a magical festive event to the city, and it’s been great to see people enjoying the show the past couple of days.

“Unfortunately, due to a technical issue with the marquee we have had to close the event temporarily, as a precautionary measure.

“Despite our planning and engineering things like this happen that are out of our control, and we are heartbroken to be disappointing everyone due to come along today.

“The marquee company is on site and doing everything needed to fix the issue to ensure the event can reopen again as soon as possible. Safety is our first priority, and the marquee company are working closely with the consultant engineering company to get the event open again as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our aim is to put on a brilliant festive event for everyone to enjoy during the darker months and we are gutted to have to close the event today.